Livent (LTHM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Livent (LTHM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.93, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 4.74% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.96% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 21.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $253.14 million, up 15.75% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion, which would represent changes of +45.71% and +35.37%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.64% higher. Livent is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Livent currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.63.
Meanwhile, LTHM's PEG ratio is currently 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.