We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Astronics Corporation (ATRO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.90, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.7% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.34% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Astronics Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Astronics Corporation to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 91.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $166.66 million, up 29.06% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $662.88 million. These totals would mark changes of +92.81% and +23.93%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Astronics Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Astronics Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.