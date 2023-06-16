We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Rentals (URI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
United Rentals (URI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $409.96, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 19.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 6.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
United Rentals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $9.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.43 billion, up 23.96% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $39.70 per share and revenue of $14.15 billion, which would represent changes of +22.15% and +21.55%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. United Rentals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Rentals has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.34, which means United Rentals is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.63 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow URI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.