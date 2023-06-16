We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed at $18.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 3.12% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 68.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $242.95 million, down 41.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -56.4% and -27.53%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.12% lower. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Star Bulk Carriers has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.09 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.26.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.