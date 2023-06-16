We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Linde (LIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Linde (LIN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $376.44, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the gas supplier had gained 2.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 2.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Linde as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.48, up 12.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.65 billion, up 2.33% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.88 per share and revenue of $34.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.94% and +2.55%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher. Linde is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Linde is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.63.
Meanwhile, LIN's PEG ratio is currently 2.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Specialty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.