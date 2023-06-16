We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $328.27, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 15.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.73 billion, up 13.75% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion, which would represent changes of +16.88% and +14.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 59.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.08, so we one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.