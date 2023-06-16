Cheniere Energy (LNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cheniere Energy (
LNG Quick Quote LNG - Free Report) closed at $147.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 3.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.49% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.77 billion, down 40.37% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $31.13 per share and revenue of $22.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +451.95% and -32.98%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.61% lower within the past month. Cheniere Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.2, so we one might conclude that Cheniere Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, LNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.37 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
