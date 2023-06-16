We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG - Free Report) closed at $34.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the power company had gained 2.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 3.42% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NRG Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NRG Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 306.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.57 billion, down 37.25% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $25.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +73.66% and -19.03%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.28% lower within the past month. NRG Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, NRG Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.7, so we one might conclude that NRG Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.