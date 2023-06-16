We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) closed at $21.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 8.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Lithium Americas Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.76% lower. Lithium Americas Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lithium Americas Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.48 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.08.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
