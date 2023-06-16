We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) closed at $112.59, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 7.85% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 4.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Copa Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.09, up 865.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $780.78 million, up 12.6% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.82 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +79.42% and +15.19%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.27% higher. Copa Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Copa Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.39.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
