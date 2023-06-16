Back to top

Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AB Lg Cap Growth Z (APGZX - Free Report) has a 0.51% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. APGZX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.13% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Growth & Income Portfolio (FGRIX - Free Report) : 0.58% expense ratio and 0.42% management fee. FGRIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 9.97% over the last five years, FGRIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Janus Henderson Enterprise I (JMGRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.77%. Management fee: 0.64%. Five year annual return: 9.3%. JMGRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


