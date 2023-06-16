EPAM Systems ( EPAM Quick Quote EPAM - Free Report) recently expanded its 15-year-old partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud to develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI)-first Google Cloud solutions that will aid enterprises overcome operational challenges and drive transformational growth. Per the deal, EPAM's expertise in engineering, strategic consulting and industry focused technology solutions will get combined with Google Cloud's advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, generative AI and analytics technology. This will help deliver cloud-native AI, data modernization, migration, data and analytics solutions to the Forbes Global 2000. EPAM Systems will expand its global, cloud-native engineering and integration services. The company will also introduce targeted vertical solutions and managed services around Google Cloud AI solutions, which include Vertex AI, Generative AI App Builder and Model Garden. This will help enterprises accelerate digital transformation, rapidly realizing business value, addressing real-world use cases and driving business growth. EPAM and Google Cloud will further collaborate on developing AI-driven solutions in key verticals, such as financial services, consumer, telecom, media, entertainment, healthcare, life sciences, energy and high-tech, for the enterprises.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Meta Platforms ( META Quick Quote META - Free Report) and ServiceNow ( NOW Quick Quote NOW - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
EPAM Systems (EPAM) & Google Cloud Team Up on Enterprise AI
EPAM Systems (EPAM - Free Report) recently expanded its 15-year-old partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud to develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI)-first Google Cloud solutions that will aid enterprises overcome operational challenges and drive transformational growth.
Per the deal, EPAM's expertise in engineering, strategic consulting and industry focused technology solutions will get combined with Google Cloud's advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, generative AI and analytics technology. This will help deliver cloud-native AI, data modernization, migration, data and analytics solutions to the Forbes Global 2000.
EPAM Systems will expand its global, cloud-native engineering and integration services. The company will also introduce targeted vertical solutions and managed services around Google Cloud AI solutions, which include Vertex AI, Generative AI App Builder and Model Garden. This will help enterprises accelerate digital transformation, rapidly realizing business value, addressing real-world use cases and driving business growth.
EPAM and Google Cloud will further collaborate on developing AI-driven solutions in key verticals, such as financial services, consumer, telecom, media, entertainment, healthcare, life sciences, energy and high-tech, for the enterprises.
The company is currently benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and continued focus on customer engagement and product development. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product developments have been key catalysts for EPAM Systems.
In April, the company signed an enhanced global strategic alliance with Sitecore under which the companies will invest in joint solution offerings, product accelerators and customer strategy. Through this move, EPAM will provide its clients access to Sitecore's technology best practices for content management, personalization, marketing automation and e-commerce to build more engaging and effective digital experiences for end users.
In March, EPAM Systems revealed its technical advisory role with Drink Without Waste, an initiative led by the Single-Use Beverage Packaging Working Group, to develop and facilitate strategies and actions that significantly reduce waste from beverage consumption arriving in landfills and polluting the environment. Before that, the company revealed a new AosEdge vehicle-to-cloud platform that represents the next phase in the evolution of connected cars.
In first-quarter 2023, EPAM reported revenues of $1.21 billion, which reflected a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.16 billion, suggesting a 2.9% drop.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
