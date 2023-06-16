We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Nvidia is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 640 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nvidia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA's full-year earnings has moved 95.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, NVDA has gained about 191.9% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 38.9%. This means that Nvidia is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.6%.
Over the past three months, PubMatic, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 58.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Nvidia belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 115.2% so far this year, so NVDA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, PubMatic, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 146-stock industry is currently ranked #106. The industry has moved +49.6% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Nvidia and PubMatic, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.