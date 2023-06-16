We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Augmedix (AUGX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Augmedix, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1142 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Augmedix, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUGX's full-year earnings has moved 13.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, AUGX has gained about 172.4% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.3%. This means that Augmedix, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.7%.
Over the past three months, Boston Scientific's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Augmedix, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 54.6% so far this year, so AUGX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Boston Scientific belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 99-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved +5.3% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Augmedix, Inc. and Boston Scientific. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.