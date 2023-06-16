We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is AAON (AAON) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aaon (AAON - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Aaon is a member of our Construction group, which includes 96 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aaon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAON's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AAON has gained about 24.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 24% on average. As we can see, Aaon is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Construction sector, D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.5%.
The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton's current year EPS has increased 23.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Aaon belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 38.6% so far this year, so AAON is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, D.R. Horton falls under the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #16. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +39.7%.
Aaon and D.R. Horton could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.