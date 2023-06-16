We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Aercap (AER) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AerCap (AER - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AerCap is a member of our Finance group, which includes 870 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AerCap is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AER's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AER has gained about 5.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 5.5% on average. As we can see, AerCap is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.5%.
The consensus estimate for Crescent Capital BDC's current year EPS has increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, AerCap belongs to the Financial - Leasing Companies industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.9% so far this year, so AER is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Crescent Capital BDC falls under the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #35. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.4%.
AerCap and Crescent Capital BDC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.