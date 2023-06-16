We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Crawford (CRD.A - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Crawford is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 334 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crawford is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRD.A's full-year earnings has moved 29.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, CRD.A has moved about 83.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 10.7%. As we can see, Crawford is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Green Dot (GDOT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 24.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Green Dot's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Crawford is a member of the Business - Services industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.7% so far this year, so CRD.A is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Green Dot, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #162. The industry has moved +7.3% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Crawford and Green Dot as they could maintain their solid performance.