Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Compagnie Financiere Richemont (CFRUY) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 218 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFRUY's full-year earnings has moved 10% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CFRUY has returned 26.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 14.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Chuy's Holdings (CHUY - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 44.4%.
The consensus estimate for Chuy's Holdings' current year EPS has increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 21.8% so far this year, so CFRUY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Chuy's Holdings belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved +13.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG and Chuy's Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.