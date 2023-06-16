See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
S&P Global (SPGI) Rises 26% in a Year: What You Should Know
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past year.
The stock has gained 25.6%, outperforming the 14.9% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 20.5% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
S&P Global Inc. Price
Reasons Behind the Rally
S&P Global is benefiting from the growing demand for business information services. The constantly increasing volume of data from private and government organizations has augmented the demand for improved enterprise-wide financial performance visibility. Increased demand for news, information and analytics solutions is driving the growth of the market. The industry is also benefiting from the rising demand for risk mitigation.
SPGI has managed to grow, banking on its cost synergies, timing and prioritizing of strategic investments. The company is taking steps to optimize its operations, portfolio and capital structure.
The recent acquisition of Market Scan Information Systems is expected to strengthen S&P Global’s Sales Optimization tools, positioning it to expand into new growth markets. Another acquisition, ChartIQ, will strengthen the company’s S&P Global Market Intelligence division.
S&P Global has a consistent track record of rewarding shareholders. The company paid $1 billion, $743 million and $645 million as dividends in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
S&P Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Green Dot (GDOT - Free Report) : GDOT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 37.3%.
Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : MMS carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present and has a VGM Score of B.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 9.6%.