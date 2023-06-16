We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed at $4.70, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 6.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AMC Entertainment is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion, up 8.04% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $4.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60.22% and +13.96%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% higher. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AMC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.