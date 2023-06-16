We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Block (SQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Block (SQ - Free Report) closed at $66.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile payments services provider had gained 11.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 6.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Block as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Block is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 105.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.1 billion, up 15.69% from the year-ago period.
SQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $20.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +71% and +17.43%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Block. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.93% lower. Block is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Block's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 38.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.79.
Also, we should mention that SQ has a PEG ratio of 1.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.