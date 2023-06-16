We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed at $143.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2023. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.9 billion, up 20.15% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.37 per share and revenue of $147.3 billion, which would represent changes of +18.86% and +14.46%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.3.
Meanwhile, JPM's PEG ratio is currently 1.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
