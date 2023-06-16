We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) closed at $148.68, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 3.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.77 billion, down 40.37% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $31.13 per share and revenue of $22.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +451.95% and -32.98%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.61% lower within the past month. Cheniere Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.37.
Meanwhile, LNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.