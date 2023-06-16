We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.87, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 8.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
Lithium Americas Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.82% lower. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Lithium Americas Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.08.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.