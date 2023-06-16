We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copa Holdings (CPA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) closed at $111.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 5.77% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Copa Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.08, up 862.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $780.78 million, up 12.6% from the year-ago period.
CPA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.82 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +79.42% and +15.19%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.67% higher. Copa Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.54, which means Copa Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.