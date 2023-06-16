We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Transocean (RIG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Transocean (RIG - Free Report) closed at $6.23, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the offshore oil and gas drilling contractor had gained 7.24% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Transocean as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, down 10% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $724.38 million, up 0.33% from the year-ago period.
RIG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.50 per share and revenue of $3.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.24% and +12.91%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Transocean should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.17% lower. Transocean is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Oil and Gas - Drilling industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RIG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.