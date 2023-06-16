We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Interpublic Group (IPG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Interpublic Group (IPG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $40.04, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the marketing and advertising company had gained 5.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 6.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Interpublic Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Interpublic Group is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.28 billion, down 3.95% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $9.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.64% and -0.7%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Interpublic Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Interpublic Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Interpublic Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.69.
Meanwhile, IPG's PEG ratio is currently 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Advertising and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.