Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY - Free Report) closed at $10.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
Banco Do Brasil SA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Banco Do Brasil SA is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.26%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Banco Do Brasil SA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.82% lower. Banco Do Brasil SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Banco Do Brasil SA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.52.
Investors should also note that BDORY has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
