Six Flags (SIX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Six Flags (SIX - Free Report) closed at $28.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the amusement park operator had gained 6.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.16% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
Six Flags will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Six Flags is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $477.73 million, up 9.72% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.92% and +10.51%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Six Flags should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% lower. Six Flags is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Six Flags has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.45 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.17.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.