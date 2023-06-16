We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) closed at $73.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum had lost 4.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Mondelez as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Mondelez to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.17 billion, up 12.3% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $35.34 billion, which would represent changes of +8.47% and +12.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mondelez. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Mondelez is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Mondelez's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.09.
Also, we should mention that MDLZ has a PEG ratio of 2.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
