We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Axos Financial (AX) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Axos Financial (AX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Axos Financial is a member of our Finance group, which includes 870 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Axos Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AX's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, AX has gained about 5.6% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 5.2%. This means that Axos Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE - Free Report) . The stock has returned 21.6% year-to-date.
In KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 51.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Axos Financial belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 58 individual stocks and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.6% so far this year, meaning that AX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry. This 35-stock industry is currently ranked #185. The industry has moved +9.2% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Axos Financial and KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.