Is Cardlytics (CDLX) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Cardlytics (CDLX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Cardlytics is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 333 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cardlytics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDLX's full-year earnings has moved 15.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CDLX has gained about 14.4% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 11.2%. This means that Cardlytics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 11.3% year-to-date.
In Trane Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cardlytics belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 192 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23% so far this year, meaning that CDLX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Trane Technologies is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Cardlytics and Trane Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.