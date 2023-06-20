Back to top

Is Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Comfort Systems is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 96 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FIX has gained about 40.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 23.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Comfort Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 47.2%.

For Toll Brothers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Comfort Systems belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 41.1% this year, meaning that FIX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Toll Brothers belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved +40.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Comfort Systems and Toll Brothers as they could maintain their solid performance.


