Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Clorox (CLX) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Clorox (CLX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Clorox is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Clorox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CLX has returned about 11.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 1.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Clorox is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Coty (COTY - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 45.3%.
The consensus estimate for Coty's current year EPS has increased 46.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Clorox belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.9% so far this year, so CLX is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Coty falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #111. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.1%.
Clorox and Coty could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.