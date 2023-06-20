Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing Wabash National (WNC) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) . WNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for WNC is its P/B ratio of 3.02. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. WNC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.10. WNC's P/B has been as high as 3.61 and as low as 1.84, with a median of 2.72, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. WNC has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.82.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Wabash National's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, WNC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


