Should Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 03/03/2005, the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (
XMVM) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $213.16 million, making it one of the smaller ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
Compared to large and small cap companies, mid cap businesses tend to have higher growth prospects and are less volatile, respectively, with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.
Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.77%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 27.80% of the portfolio. Materials and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Pbf Energy Inc (
accounts for about 3.73% of total assets, followed by United States Steel Corp and Arrow Electronics Inc.
The top 10 holdings account for about 25.76% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
XMVM seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 HIGH MOMENTUM VALUE INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 High Momentum Value Index is composed of securities with strong value characteristics selected from the Russell Midcap Index.
The ETF has added roughly 3.32% so far this year and it's up approximately 17.04% in the last one year (as of 06/20/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $38.33 and $49.14.
The ETF has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 25.24% for the trailing three-year period. With about 80 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XMVM is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (
IWS) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $12.64 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $16.18 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
