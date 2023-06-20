We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Bentley Systems (BSY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 640 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bentley Systems, Incorporated is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSY's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that BSY has returned about 44.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 37.6%. This shows that Bentley Systems, Incorporated is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) . The stock has returned 59.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Salesforce.com's current year EPS has increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Bentley Systems, Incorporated belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 146 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 48.4% so far this year, so BSY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Salesforce.com falls under the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +42.1%.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Bentley Systems, Incorporated and Salesforce.com. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.