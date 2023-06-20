We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Coca Cola Femsa (KOF) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Coca-Cola FEMSA is one of 194 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola FEMSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOF's full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that KOF has returned about 29.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 1.1%. As we can see, Coca-Cola FEMSA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Danone (DANOY - Free Report) . The stock is up 15.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Danone's current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Coca-Cola FEMSA is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.2% so far this year, so KOF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Danone falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 49 stocks and is ranked #41. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA and Danone could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.