We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Buy Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM - Free Report) . SQM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.37, which compares to its industry's average of 8.41. SQM's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.76 and as low as 4.83, with a median of 6.36, all within the past year.
SQM is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.43. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SQM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.19. Within the past year, SQM's PEG has been as high as 0.66 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.43.
Finally, investors should note that SQM has a P/CF ratio of 5.33. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SQM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.63. Within the past 12 months, SQM's P/CF has been as high as 20.43 and as low as 4.69, with a median of 7.88.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Sociedad Quimica y Minera's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SQM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.