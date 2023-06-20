We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Analyzing ITT's 10% YTD Surge: Will the Upward Trend Persist?
Shares of ITT Inc. (ITT - Free Report) have rallied 10% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 2.7% decrease. The upside can be linked to strength in end markets like aerospace and defense, and the company’s shareholder-friendly policies.
What’s Aiding ITT?
Higher sales volume, pricing actions and the acquisition of Habonim are benefiting ITT’s Industrial Process (IP) segment. Demand in connectors and components and favorable pricing policies are aiding the company’s Connect & Control Technologies (CCT) segment. Strong demand in IP’s short-cycle business and CCT’s aerospace market and robust pump project activity are supporting ITT’s top line.
ITT’s measures to expand operations through asset additions support its top-line growth. The acquisition of Micro-Mode Products, Inc. in May 2023 enhanced ITT's product portfolio and customer base, specifically for long-term defense programs. The addition of Micro-Mode expanded the company's existing North American connectors platform, which is part of its CCT segment.
The company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders through dividends holds promise. In the first three months of 2023, ITT’s dividend payment totaled $24.2 million and share repurchases were $30 million. The quarterly dividend rate was also hiked by 10% in February 2023.
Will the Uptrend in Shares Last?
In the quarters ahead, ITT is likely to benefit from its focus on fulfilling customers’ needs, operational execution, and innovation and growth investments. Also, the company has been investing in product innovation across its friction technologies, connectors and pump businesses for a while, which is likely to drive its performance in the near term.
