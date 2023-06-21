We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $126.45, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.
Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.41 billion, up 14.61% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $9.5 billion, which would represent changes of +25.81% and +13.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.17% higher. Airbnb, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.65, which means Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, ABNB's PEG ratio is currently 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABNB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.