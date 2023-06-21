We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pinterest (PINS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed at $25.21, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 9.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $698.04 million, up 4.82% from the prior-year quarter.
PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.42% and +7.74%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.17% higher. Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Pinterest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 41.59, so we one might conclude that Pinterest is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, PINS's PEG ratio is currently 1.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PINS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.