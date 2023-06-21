We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) closed at $90.62, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had gained 7.2% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.
Blackstone Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Blackstone Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.4 billion, down 42.14% from the prior-year quarter.
BX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $10.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.83% and -13.91%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blackstone Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.2.
Investors should also note that BX has a PEG ratio of 1.47 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.