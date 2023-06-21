We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed at $40.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 0.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.29 billion, up 0.91% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $120.67 billion, which would represent changes of +3.02% and -0.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.12.
Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.92 at yesterday's closing price.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.