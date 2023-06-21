We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) closed at $131.23, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 7.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.34 billion, down 1.84% from the year-ago period.
TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.99 per share and revenue of $79.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +239.32% and -0.54%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.19% higher within the past month. T-Mobile is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, T-Mobile is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.74. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.74.
Also, we should mention that TMUS has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.27 at yesterday's closing price.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.