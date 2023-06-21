We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $81.89, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 79.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.45 billion, up 49.59% from the year-ago period.
ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $9.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.89% and +12.62%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% higher within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard, Inc is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.55.
Also, we should mention that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.21 as of yesterday's close.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.