VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed at $31.91, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.
VICI Properties Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $884.83 million, up 33.53% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $3.55 billion, which would represent changes of +11.92% and +36.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% higher. VICI Properties Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note VICI Properties Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.68.
We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.