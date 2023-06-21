We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.19, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sigma Lithium Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 12.5% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sigma Lithium Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Sigma Lithium Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.17.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.