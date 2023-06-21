See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) Soars 5.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.6% higher at $11.91. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.3% gain over the past four weeks.
The surge in the stock price is likely to be an outcome of the positive momentum built around the company's pipeline. The company is developing early-stage programs targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +36.7%. Revenues are expected to be $8.08 million, up 52.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALPN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 5.1% lower at $2.05. AQST has returned -10.4% over the past month.
Aquestive Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +8.6% over the past month to -$0.11. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +69.4%. Aquestive Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).