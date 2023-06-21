We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Soars 6.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL - Free Report) shares soared 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $11.05. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.3% loss over the past four weeks.
The stock has been in upward direction for the last couple of trading days following the company’s announcement of entering into a binding agreement on Jun 15 with its stockholders – William Coulter and Mark Tkach – relating to the settlement of all outstanding matters including management and director changes.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -89.2%. Revenues are expected to be $399.42 million, down 26.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For RumbleON, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RMBL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
RumbleON, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Internet - Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Sprout Social (SPT - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 3.9% lower at $48.41. SPT has returned 9% over the past month.
For Sprout Social
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.02. This represents a change of +50% from what the company reported a year ago. Sprout Social currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).